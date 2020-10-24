Murder accused shot at, arrested at Gundya

Khaleel was accused of murdering Umar Farooq, a resident of Kalladka

The Dakshina Kannada district police on Saturday shot at a murder accused injuring his leg and later arrested him. The police gave his name as Khaleel, accused of the murder of one Umar Farooq alias Chenna Farooq in Bantwal town police limits on Friday evening.

Farooq, 28, a resident of Kalladka with criminal background, was hacked to death allegedly by a gang led by Khaleel at Bogodi Gudde Angadi near Panemangaluru on Friday evening after hitting the victim’s two-wheeler with their car. Old rivalry was said to be the reason behind the attack. The police immediately barricaded all exit points from the district to apprehend the accused, who were planning to flee.

DK Superintendent of Police constituted a special team under Bantwal Circle Inspect of Police and comprising Sub Inspectors of Police from Bantwal town, Rural and Uppinangady police stations. The team got information on Saturday morning that the accused were on their way towards Bengaluru on NH 75 and intercepted their car at Gundya in Puttur taluk.

While the police were securing the accused, Khaleel allegedly assaulted the team members with a sharp weapon injuring Bantwal Rural PSI Prasanna. This forced Bantwal Town PSI Avinash to open fire at the accused. While Khaleel was arrested, other accused managed to flee, a communiqué from DK Police said. Khaleel was a native of Kalladka and presently resides at Nandavara.

The police are on the lookout for the remaining accused.

Farooq had allegedly told Khaleel’s father a few days ago that he would eliminate the latter’s son even as both had been friends earlier. Infuriated with the threat, Khaleel reportedly invited Farooq to his place, Nandavara in the pretext of discussion. When Farooq was on his way to Nandavara on his two-wheeler, Khaleel allegedly attacked him near Panemangaluru.