Munirathna exploring his options in R.R. Nagar byelection

Munirathna, who defected from the Congress to help bring the incumbent BJP government to power, has turned jittery over whether he will ticket for the November 3 byelection to R.R. Nagar.
As the last date for filing nominations — October 16 — nears and the party is yet to announce tickets, and as a strong faction within the party is lobbying hard to deny him ticket, speculation is rife that he may even end up losing the race for nomination.
Mr. Munirathna held a meeting with his supporters in the constituency on Monday, where it is learnt that he expressed his wish to contest as an Independent candidate if denied ticket by the BJP. He reportedly took stock of the situation and sought suggestions. The idea of seeking ticket from the JD(S), which is yet to announce its candidate for R.R. Nagar, was also discussed, sources said. However, it was decided that he would wait for the BJP’s decision.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath