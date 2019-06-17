Mungaru Samskritika Raichur Habba begins

The three-day annual traditional Mungaru Samskritika Raichur Habba, organised by Munnur Kaapu Samaja in association of Hatti Gold Mines and APMC, began at Rajendra Gunj in Raichur on Sunday.

Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, who inaugurated the event, lauded Munnur Kaapu Samaja for organising the event and said it marked the celebration of Kaara Hunnime. “Kaara Hunnime has been considered as a festival of farmers who are commencing agricultural activities,” he added.

At a time when the youth is believed to be forgetting traditional festivals, the samaja and other organisers have brought back memories by holding this festival. Therefore, they must be lauded for this, he said.

The MP also flagged off the one and a half tonne roller-pulling competition.

Basanagowda Daddal, MLA; A. Papareddy, former MLA and chairman of the festival, and others were present.