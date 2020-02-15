Multi-lingual theatre festival in Shivamogga

Theatre aficionados in the city will get an opportunity to enjoy multi-lingual drama productions at ‘Bahumukhi Natakothsava’, a national-level theatre fest that will be held under the aegis of Rangayana, Shivamogga, at Suvarna Samskruti Bhavan here from February 15 to 22.

The event will be inaugurated by C.T. Ravi, Minister for Kannada and Culture, on February 15 at 6.15 p.m.. A photo exhibition on theatre will be held to mark the occasion that will be inaugurated by B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP.

The following plays will be staged: Hunters Song (February 15, Manipuri language, N.T. theatre troupe); Jalkari (February 16, Hindi, Rahi theatre troupe); Kendonians(February 17, Tulu, Padua Ranga Adhyayana Kendra); Vidhishaa Prahasana(February 18, Kannada; Rangayana, Dharwad); Naarasimha (February 19, Kannada, Nruthya Nikethana troupe); Dham dhoom suntaragaali (February 21, Kannada, Alva’s Ranga Adhyayana Kendra); and Uchishtha (February 22, Kannada, Ananya troupe). The performance will commence at 6.30 p.m..