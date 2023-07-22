HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru takes over as Karnataka chief of AAP

July 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
‘Mukyamantri’ Chandru takes charge as president of Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party in Bengaluru on Saturday.

‘Mukyamantri’ Chandru takes charge as president of Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

H.N. Chandrashekhar, popularly known as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, took over as the Karnataka unit president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The film actor-turned politician succeeds Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till recently and has now been made the national joint secretary of the party.

Speaking after taking over, Mr .Chandrashekhar said that while all three parties - Congress, BJP, and JD(S) - had pushed Karnataka to bankruptcy, the AAP government in New Delhi had shown how a government can give several free welfare schemes and yet be financially prudent. 

He announced that the AAP would contest all upcoming elections from Lok Sabha to BBMP polls.

Mr. Chandrashekhar accused the Congress government in the State of “copying” AAP schemes. He also demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unabated violence in Manipur.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.