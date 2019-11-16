MRPL, IIMK to fund startups of women entrepreneurs

Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL), in association with the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIMK), has launched a women entrepreneur development plan “La Eve” to promote women entrepreneurs and support the Start-Up India mission of the Union government.

La Eve aims to encourage women to take up business ideas, enterprise in diverse fields and start a successful venture with a seed money of up to ₹25 lakh each, said a release from MRPL.

Startups would be selected based on the projected business model through IIM-K Live, a startup incubation centre promoted by it. Selected startups would be given training, mentoring and support during the incubation stage by IIMK-Live.

Women entrepreneurs may apply either at MRPL site (www.mrpl.co.in, in “Start Up” section, https://emedic.mrpl.co.in/startupMRPL/mrpl/apply.xhtml ) or in IIMKLIVE website (https://iimk.ac.in/general/ laeve.php). November 25 is the last date to apply.

New ventures that fit the definition of startups and registered under the Companies Act and are founded by majority of women founders are eligible to apply. Selected ventures would be provided seed support funds up to ₹25 lakh, structured incubation programme with task-based mentoring, access to professional services, co-working space, and subsidised training on the IIM-Kozhikode campus.