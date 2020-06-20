Karnataka

Movement of heavy vehicles banned on Agumbe Ghat

The district Administration has banned the movement of heavy vehicles of over 12 tonnes on the Agumbe Ghat on National Highway 169A (Tirthahalli–Udupi) till August 15, according to a press release.

Heavy vehicles operators should use alternative route of Udupi–Brahmavar–Barkur–Shankarnarayana–Siddhapura–Hosangady–Hulikal Ghat–Hosanagar–Tirthahalli or Udupi–Karkala–Bajagoli–S.K. Border–Kerekatte–Sringeri–Shivamogga, stated the press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner here.

