Video | Moulvi recites Quran to mark beginning of Chennakeshava temple festival in Belur

Amidst communal strife in Karnataka, Belur’s historic Chennakeshava temple strikes a note of harmony

While Karnataka has seen several instances of Muslims being barred from putting up shops during temple festivals, the at the 900-year-old Chennakeshava temple in Belur, Hassan district struck a different note by staying with the syncretic tradition. The festival began only after the moulvi recited the Quran (Koran), a custom whose origins are not clearly known in the temple built by Hoysala rulers. rathotsava

K. Vidyullatha, Executive Officer of the temple, said that the custom is mentioned in the temple manual, which dates back to 1932. “We are following the customs mentioned in the manual. I am told this tradition has been followed for centuries. According to the chief priest, the custom began with the objective of involving people of all religions in the festival,” the officer said.

“I have been participating in the festival for the last 50 years,” said Syed Sajjad Khaji of Dodda Meduru, who read out excerpts from the Quran (Koran) to mark the beginning of the (chariot or car festival) at the historic Chennakeshava temple in Belur on April 13, 2022.