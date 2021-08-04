MoU signed

Gulbarga University, Kalaburagi, and Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA), Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Dayanand Agsar thanked Chief Executive Officer, KSTA, A.M. Ramesh for providing the university with an opportunity to collaborate with the academy. Dr. Agsar said that KSTA, an autonomous organisation of the Department of Science and Technology of the State, has been taking science to society through its various programmes. With this MoU, students will benefit by getting opportunities to take part in joint programmes promoting innovation and entrepreneurship programmes. The university and KSTA will be jointly organising conferences, seminars, outreach programmes and work towards building capacity in frontier areas of Science and Technology for the benefit of faculty as well as students.