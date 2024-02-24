GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Motorists get WhatsApp message to pay traffic fines with a QR code: New modus operandi to cheat city’s vehicle owners

BTP lodges complaint against developers of five apps who unauthorisedly display data on traffic fines, FIR says data breach may have happened from Bangalore One portal

February 24, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicle owners in the city are now being cheated in the name of fines for violation of traffic norms. Several cases have come to light recently, where motorists have turned up at the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) complaining that they were receiving notices to pay the fines from Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) even after they have paid them online. 

Investigation into these cases have uncovered a new modus operandi employed by cyber frauds, where they send messages to the commuters through WhatsApp informing them of the penalties pending against their vehicles, with a QR Code to pay them. Many unsuspecting commuters have paid the fines, which have been swindled by cyber frauds. 

M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru appealed to motorists not to fall for such frauds. “BTP sends notices through post only. We do not send WhatsApp messages and there is no option to pay the fines through a QR Code. We request commuters to only trust and use our website https://btp.gov.in and not any other app or website,” he said. 

BTP lodges complaint against 5 apps

BTP has now lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police against the developers of five mobile applications - Bangalore Traffic, Bangalore Traffic Check F, Traffic Bangalore, Bangalore Traffic Fine Checker, and Traffic Fines Bangalore - who unauthorisedly display fines for traffic violations against vehicles in the city. These apps are available on Google Play Store and BTP has now asked Cyber Crime Police to get them removed. 

“It is not clear whether these messages to commuters to pay up with a QR code are being sent by these apps or cyber frauds are sending them by misusing these apps,” a senior official said. 

Where do these apps get data from? 

However, these apps and the cyber frauds now flagged by BTP have raised the question of the source of the traffic penalty data to these apps. The FIR registered based on the complaint by Jagadisha C., Database Administrator, TMC says that the complainant has alleged that the accused have accessed this data from Bangalore One portal, a government-owned integrated citizen services utility. Sources in BTP said the only other authority with which BTP shares the traffic fines data is with the Bangalore One portal and they suspect the breach must have happened at the portal itself. 

