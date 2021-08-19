Karnataka

More cases in Shivamogga, Hassan

Shivamogga reported 46 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday. So far 1,055 have died due to the infection in the district. Among the fresh cases, 22 were reported in Shivamogga taluk, 10 in Bhadravati, four in Tirthahalli, three in Shikaripur, two in Sagar, three in Hosanagar, one in Sorab and one more from another district. As many as 327 people are under treatment.

Hassan reported 90 fresh cases and one death. With that, the total cases increased to 1,08,528 and so far 1,314 have died. Of the fresh cases, seven were reported in Alur, five in Arkalgud, nine in Arsikere, 14 in Belur, 12 in Channarayapatna, 34 in Hassan, six in Sakaleshpur and three more cases in other districts.

As many as 1,056 people are under treatment.


