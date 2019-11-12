More ‘Ayushman’ health cards to be distributed

Mysuru District Health Officer R. Venkatesh on Tuesday said more number of health cards under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka healthcare scheme would be distributed at the common service centres across all taluk centres in the district.

By paying an all-inclusive fee of ₹45, a person can get the card. If anybody seeks more money for issuing the card, a complaint can be lodged with the DHO or others in the Health Department. Action will be taken against such person.

For information on free healthcare under the scheme, the public can call 104 or the toll-free number 1800-425-8330. They can speak to District Coordinator Made Gowda on 7259003400 or DHO Dr. Venkatesh on 9449843060.

Dr. Venkatesh told presspersons here that the government will bear 30 per cent of the medical expenditure of those having APL card and 100 per cent expenditure of those coming under the BPL category.

At least 60 per cent of healthcare services were available in all government hospitals.

The treatment available in government hospitals would be provided after diagnosis by the doctors. If some services were not available, the patients will be referred to the nearest taluk or district hospital. In the case of emergencies, the patients can be rushed directly to private hospitals for treatment, he explained.

In case of non-emergencies, the patients cannot get themselves admitted directly to private hospitals under the scheme without taking prior approval from the government hospital. In such cases, the patients have to bear the expenditure incurred on the medical care, he clarified.

In the State, a total of 35,944 health cards and 2,33,076 health cards under Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka programme had been distributed in the government hospitals and private institutions respectively. As many as 26 government hospitals and 21 private hospitals had been empanelled under the programme.

The Ayushman Bharat health programme and Arogya Karnataka scheme were merged with the scheme getting 60 per cent funding from the Centre and 40 per cent funds from the State.