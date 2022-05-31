Modi's welfare schemes benefit poor: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a big heart to work for the welfare of the last man in social order and he had worked for the social and economic upliftment of marginalised sections of society in the last eight years. It was the working class and farmers who built the nation. Mr. Modi had launched several programmes for the welfare of these weaker sections of society, Mr. Bommai said after inaugurating an interaction programme with beneficiaries of various Centrally sponsored welfare schemes as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The welfare programmes should be formulated with a bottom-to-top approach. However, funding should percolate from top to bottom. In the past, the funding never used to reach the bottom segment, the Chief Minister said. Mr. Modi changed it completely through the direct benefit transfer system. No Prime Minister in the past had shown the political courage to declare the supply of tapped water to every household. But Mr. Modi has not only announced the project but even ensured that the States were involved in implementing it on a war footing, Mr. Bommai said. About 18 lakh houses would be built in the State under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana over the next three years, he said.