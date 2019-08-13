Modi govt. has disappointed people of the State: Congress

The Narendra Modi government has disappointed the people of Karnataka by not announcing a decision on releasing funds for implementing relief works in the northern and southern parts of the State in Tuesday’s Union Cabinet meeting, the State Congress has alleged.

The NDA government, which has taken several decisions hurriedly during the last few weeks, did not come out with any announcement on releasing funds to the State, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday.

The State government has sought immediate relief of ₹3,000 crore from the Centre even as the damage to public and private properties/infrastructure is estimated to be more than ₹30,000 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conducted a whirlwind tour of the northern parts of the State but disappointed the flood-affected people, he said. The Modi government has not shown any concern to these people, Mr. Rao alleged.

Though Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa termed the rain havoc the “biggest calamity in 45 years”, Union Ministers from Karnataka D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi have failed to impress upon the Prime Minister on the flood havoc, he added.

The KPCC tweeted to ask if any government existed at all in the State and the Centre. The Congress has urged the Centre to declare the situation as a national calamity and immediately release ₹5,000 crore to the State.

With one-man State Cabinet, a “presidential” form of government prevailed in the State. Problems are expected to multiply in the coming days and the government has to execute rehabilitation work on a war footing, said Mr. Rao.

The Congress would stage protests if the government did not respond to the grievances of the flood-affected people in the next few days, he said.