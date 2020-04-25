Mobile fever clinic rolled out in Mysuru

After converting some old buses into “mobile sanitizers” to fumigate the field workers combating COVID-19, the Karnataka State Transport Corporation in Mysuru has modified an old bus into a “mobile fever clinic”.

The bus had been modified in a short span of time with facilities for screening patients suffering from fever, cold and cough.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who flagged it off, said the bus had been inspected by the COVID-19 medical team and has been certified for screening the patients on the move. “This is the first-ever mobile fever clinic rolled out in the State,” he said.

The bus will primarily commute in villages of Mysuru, a COVID-19 hotspot declared as “red zone”, for the benefit of the rural public. Since Mysuru city already has 10 fever clinics besides hospitals, including the PHCs and the District Hospital for screening, the mobile facility would be largely confined to rural Mysuru.

Mr Sankar said the bus will travel to villages where some cases had been reported and their surrounding villages, and screen the fever cases, if any.

The bus will consist of a doctor and nursing staff who will primarily attend to cases of fever, cough, cold and diabetes. “The mobile clinic won’t collect swab samples. If necessary, cases will be taken in an ambulance to the nearest swab collection centre for the sample collection,” he said.