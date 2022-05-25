MMCRI’s UG medical conference to begin from May 28

It aims to sharpen the skills of MBBS students

Medical undergraduates from South India will be in Mysuru for a two-day session where experts and resource persons will be honing their skills for helping them understand their areas of interest and pursue their interests in a more methodical way, thereby turning them into skilled medical professionals, once they finish their course.

Called VAGUS-2022, a passion towards better medicine, the UG medical conference organised and hosted by the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), which is celebrating its centenary in 2024, is purely an academic initiative to impart skills to future doctors and make them professionals. It helps to sharpen their skills.

This is the second edition of the programme which was for the first time held in 2018. Due to COVID-19, the MMCRI could not hold the event for the last two years.

As many as 850 students (who are yet to go for their house surgeon ship) have registered for the programme and they would start working on the initiatives/tasks given by the experts and resource persons that goes a long way in shaping their career, said H.N. Dinesh, Dean and Director, MMCRI, Mysuru.

P.G. Girish, Director of Medical Education, will inaugurate the UG Medical Conference at the Platinum Jubilee Hall on JK Ground premises. K.R. Drakshayani, Principal, MMCRI, and M.A. Shekar, Vice-Chancellor, Adichunchanagiri University and Secretary, MAA Trust, are among the participants while Dr. Dinesh will preside over the function.

Dr. Dinesh told a press conference here on Wednesday that this is an annual conference for MBBS students organised by the MMCRI to help sharpen their skills and become academically strong. “Here, the students are encouraged to pursue their interests with workshops handled by the expert doctors and consultants. For example, we have a session on heartbeats and students keen in shaping their career in cardiology can get the opportunity of knowing more on the subject. Likewise, there are several other topics that will be discussed and workshops are done. Basically, they are nothing but crash courses,” he said.

Four faculty will handle a batch of 60 students. The batches of students will undergo workshop and classroom sessions on May 28 and 29. A batch of 300-350 students will undergo a workshop while another batch of the same or more number of students will go through classroom sessions.

Lakshme Gowda, Professor of Medicine and Academic Chairperson, MMCRI, was present.