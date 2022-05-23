MLC poll momentum picks up in South Graduates constituency

Leaders of all parties meet voters

Leaders of all parties meet voters

Campaigning for June 13 elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency has picked up momentum with leaders of different parties reaching out to the electorate and canvassing in favour of their candidates.

JD(S), which is leaving no stone unturned to retain the seat, opened a party office at Alammanavara Choultry on Dewans Road (near Nanjaraj Bahadur choultry and Shringar Hotel) to coordinate the party’s campaign across all the four districts – Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan.

Former Minister and JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh, who inaugurated the office in the presence of the party’s candidate for the elections H.K. Ramu and others, released the party’s election poster and assigned each Assembly constituency in the four districts to different leaders for campaigning.

Outgoing MLC Srikante Gowda, MLC C.N. Manje Gowda, besides party leaders including Mallesh and Cheluvegowda were also present.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar and former Chairperson of Mysuru Paints and Varnishes Limited H.A. Venkatesh campaigned for the Congress candidate Madhu Made Gowda at Kukkarahalli lake early on Monday morning. They appealed tothe early morning visitors to the lake to exercise their franchise in favour of the Congress candidate.

Similiarly, BJP leaders including Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra sought votes for BJP candidate M.V. Ravishankar at JSS Women’s College in Saraswathipuram.

Meanwhile, SDPI candidate Rafathulla Khan filed his nomination for the elections at the office of the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru. He was accompanied by SDPI’s state unit President Abdul Majeed and party supporters.

A total of four candidates including BJP’s M.V. Ravishankar and independents Kavyashree and Mahesh M., besides SDPI’s Rafathulla Khan have filed their nominations for the elections so far.

More than 1.4 lakh graduates are expected to become eligible to cast their votes in the elections for South Graduates constituency, which will cover Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan districts