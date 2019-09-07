MLA’s vehicle injures biker

A 50-year-old farmer was injured after BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas’s car rammed his motorcycle on the outskirts of the town on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Friday.

However, Mr. Ramdas, who represents Krishnaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru district, arranged medical facilities for Shivanna at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital before leaving for Bengaluru.

According to the Mandya West station police, the MLA was on his way to Bengaluru for official work. Mr. Shivanna of Bilagooli was taking a turn on the highway near Jyoti International Hotel. Both the rider and driver failed to control their vehicles.

Mr. Ramdas arranged an autorickshaw to shift the injured to the hospital, assured him of helping with medical expenses, and continued his travel in another car, the police said.

Mr. Shivanna sustained minor injuries and is out of danger, sources at MIMS said. The police said they would register a complaint and investigate the case.