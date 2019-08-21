MLAs’ grouse will die down soon: Kateel

The newly appointed State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nalin Kumar Kateel exuded confidence on Wednesday that the discontentment among some of the party legislators, who did not make it to the Cabinet, would die down soon.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party’s office here, Mr. Kateel said the feelings expressed by some of the lawmakers were natural. But the party was capable of convincing such MLAs. “Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has already spoken to some of them. As the party is in power, there are other opportunities for the remaining MLAs,” he said.

Mr. Kateel, a three-time MP from Dakshina Kannada, said he would tour all districts soon to strengthen the party, especially where it was not strong. It would be strengthened in Hassan and Mandya where it was yet to take deep roots, he said.

Mr. Kateel, who was on a Kerala tour on Tuesday, was given a rousing welcome at the railway station when he returned.