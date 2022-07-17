MLA urges administration to allow light motor vehicles on Shiradi Ghat stretch

Sakaleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy visited Donigal in Sakaleshpur and urged the district administration to allow light motor vehicles on the stretch

Sakaleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy has urged Hassan district administration to allow light motor vehicles on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH-75, lifting the ban on the movement of all vehicles on the stretch.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who visited Donigal in Sakaleshpur taluk, where landslips had occurred, said that light motor vehicles could be allowed on the road. “Let the district administration take a decision on allowing heavy vehicles after the rains. But, at the moment, light motor vehicles could be allowed to move. The road has been a lifeline for the local people. The closure of the road will impact the normal life,” he said.

The MLA also argued that the suggestion of alternative roads for light vehicles would not solve the problem. He also alleged that the NHAI officials and the contractor, who had taken up the widening of the road, had been insensitive to the development. “It has been three days since the road was closed. There is nobody at the site to take up civil work to restore the road. This shows how the NHAI and the contractor are irresponsible,” he commented.