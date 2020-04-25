MLA distributes food packets to the needy

Congress MLA from Shahapur, Sharanabasappa Gowda Darshanapur, provided around 60,000 food packets to needy persons in the city. The packets contained rice, dal, upma, and sweet huggi.

Mr. Darshanapur has entrusted five persons to cook and distribute the food. “Being an elected representative, it’s my duty to help those in distress. Most of the labourer families have no jobs since the lockdown,” he told The Hindu. Around 1.5 quintals of rice, 50 kg of toor dal, vegetables, jaggery, oil, and other material have been used to prepare kesari bhath, pulav, and masala rice. Mr. Darshanapur also attended a series of meeting with the Health Department officials and visited hospitals to check if anyone with symptoms had been admitted.