Karnataka

MLA distributes food packets to the needy

Karnataka Yadgir 25-04-2020 MLA Sharanabasappa Gowda Darshanapur, checking the quality of food being prepared to distribute the needy people in Shahapur city

Karnataka Yadgir 25-04-2020 MLA Sharanabasappa Gowda Darshanapur, checking the quality of food being prepared to distribute the needy people in Shahapur city   | Photo Credit: SpecialArrangements_

Congress MLA from Shahapur, Sharanabasappa Gowda Darshanapur, provided around 60,000 food packets to needy persons in the city. The packets contained rice, dal, upma, and sweet huggi.

Mr. Darshanapur has entrusted five persons to cook and distribute the food. “Being an elected representative, it’s my duty to help those in distress. Most of the labourer families have no jobs since the lockdown,” he told The Hindu. Around 1.5 quintals of rice, 50 kg of toor dal, vegetables, jaggery, oil, and other material have been used to prepare kesari bhath, pulav, and masala rice. Mr. Darshanapur also attended a series of meeting with the Health Department officials and visited hospitals to check if anyone with symptoms had been admitted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 11:45:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mla-distributes-food-packets-to-the-needy/article31434426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY