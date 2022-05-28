MLA Abhay Patil seeks survey at mosque site in Belagavi

The DC has been asked to initiate a survey at the site of a mosque in order to ascertain whether it was built over a temple

Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil has urged the Deputy Commissioner of the district to initiate a survey at the site of a mosque in order to ascertain whether it was built over a temple.

Speaking to press persons in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Abhay Patil referred to an old mosque near Ramdev Galli, which he said had semblance to a temple and according to the elders, there existed a temple before a mosque was built.

Mr. Patil said that the structure and pillars in the mosque had semblance to pillars of a temple. There were stone doors and big pillars and the district administration should initiate survey and the general feeling was that it should be handed back to the Hindus.

Clarifying that he was not referring to any other mosque in the city but to the lone mosque near Ramdev Galli, which according to elders was a temple earlier. He also said that he was not going for inspection at the site but was urging the district administration to conduct the survey and reveal the truth to the public.

To a query, he clarified that he had information on two other religious structures in the city and once he got further details on the same he would bring it to the notice of the district administration.

Mr. Patil said that he would approach the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi urging him to take action which was under his purview and subsequently he would take it up with community leaders before deciding the next course of action.