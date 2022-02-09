Karnataka

Mixed response to Rabakavi-Banahatti bandh

Some right wing organisations observed a one-day bandh on Wednesday in Rabakavi-Banahatti twin towns in Bagalkot district against what they an attack on a teacher during the protests related to the hijab-saffron shawl issue on Tuesday.

The bandh, however, evoked mixed response. Schools and colleges were closed, as per the Government Order, but most government and private offices were open. Vehicles were running as usual.

Bajrang Dal leader Shivanand Gaikwad and others led a protest rally in the town.

On Tuesday, Manjunath Naik, a guest teacher, working at a college in a village, was attacked by unidentified miscreants. He received a blow on his head and suffered some bleeding. He was admitted to a hospital, where he is recovering.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2022 9:22:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mixed-response-to-rabakavi-banahatti-bandh/article38403554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY