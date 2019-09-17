Missing trekker reaches base safely

A trekker who had gone missing in the Girigadde area of the Western Ghats, near Kukke Subrahmanya, on Sunday safely reached the base on Tuesday.

The Dakshina Kannada police here said Santhosh, 25, from Gayatrinagar in Bengaluru, reached a house in Kallugundi at Adi Subrahmanya on Tuesday morning. The rescue team took him to the Subrahmanya police station and handed him over to the trekking team.

The police said Santhosh followed the water pipeline to a temple from the ghats to reach the base. Six teams comprising the police and the forest personnel were formed in search of the missing youth.

Santhosh was among the 12-member team that ventured into the Western Ghats on Saturday after obtaining permission from the Forest Department. After reaching Subrahmanya on Saturday morning, the team trekked to Kumara Parvatha the same day.

A forest official said the team stayed back on the ghats on Saturday night and returned on Sunday morning in two groups. En route, Santhosh went missing near Girigadde on Sunday evening. One of the team members, Darshan from Kalyananagar in Bengaluru, filed the complaint.