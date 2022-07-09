Missing Belagavi MLIRC trainer found

Railway police traced the trainer who was missing for a month

Subhedar Major Surjit Singh, a trainer at the commando school of the Maratha light infantry regimental centre, was traced in Belagavi city, after a month of going missing.

He was found by the railway police and railway staff who noticed him. They alerted the city police. He is being handed over to the MLIRC, a police officer said. “He seems to have suffered from amnesia. He does not remember anything in the last month,’’ a police officer said.

The 47-year-old trainer was missing since June 11. He had gone to Kelkar bag in the old city to draw money from an ATM. When he did not return by evening, his family members alerted the MLIRC who requested the city police to look for him. CCTV footage from the area showed that Mr. Singh had parked his bicycle near a bar, before disappearing into the crowd.

Apart from the city police, the army had also sent out appeals to the people to look for him. Posters of the missing person were pasted in bus stand, railway station and other places.

Mr. Singh hails from Gurudaspur in Punjab. He stays with his family in the military camp area in Belagavi.