Minor’s rape condemned

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje has condemned the rape of a minor girl, reported in Sringeri, and has instructed the district police to arrest all the accused.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Ms. Karandlaje said the police arrested the accused soon after the victim was brought to Santwana Kendra in Sringeri. They have also arrested the girl’s aunt, who was allegedly involved in the crime. The police have to investigate why the girl reached Sringeri and what was the role of her aunt in the incident. They should also investigate if the lady had contacts with any other girls, she said.

Further, the LS member added that she avoided giving a media statement in public as it involved a minor. However, she said that she was getting information on the case from the police regularly.