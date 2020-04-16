Minority Dept. issues directions for Ramzan month

As Ramzan is set to commence later this month, the Minority Welfare, Wakf and Haj Department has issued orders that are to be followed for this duration.

The order issued by the department secretary states that people are not to be allowed to perform five times c ongregational prayers, including Jumma and Taraveeh prayers, in the masjid. No public address is to be done by the staff of the masjid for offering namaz. The order also states that azan shall be given at a low decibel through public address system. It also categorically states that no arrangements for iftar or Dawat-e-sahri shall be organised, no preparation of porridge or juice on the masjid premises will be allowed, and no eatery near the masjid or dargahs could be set up.

The order states that all the managements of the Wakf institutions are directed to follow this order in the larger interest of public health. They have stated that any violation will attract the provisions of the Wakf Act 1995 and managements should intimate the jurisdictional station, house officer or police station about the order and action taken in this regard.