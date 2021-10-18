Minor girl accused of poisoning family

The accused, the SP said, had attempted to kill her family members a few months ago also

Chitradurga Police have succeeded to unravel the mystery behind the death of four people due to food poisoning at Isamudra Gollarahatti near Chitradurga taluk reported on July 12. A minor girl of the family is the accused and she has been sent to an observation home. She allegedly mixed a pesticide with ragi flour while preparing mudde as she was feeling isolated and neglected in the family.

Her father Thippa Naika (45) mother Sudha Bai (40) grandmother Gundibai (80) sister Ramya (16) had died after having dinner on the day. Her elder brother Chandrashekhar alias Rahul, who had dinner on the day, survived after undergoing treatment in Davangere.

Bharamasagar Police had registered the case. They collected the sample of food from the kitchen and sent it for forensic examination. The FSL report confirmed the presence of pesticide content in ragi mudde. Only the accused did not have mudde that day, though she had prepared it. After several days of enquiry and counselling, the police came to know that it was the minor girl who was the accused. She said to have procured a used bottle of pesticide while returning home from the agriculture field.

G.Radhika, Superintendent of Police of Chitradurga, on October 18 told The Hindu that the girl had been separated from her parents within three months of her birth. She had been staying with her maternal grandmother at Inahalli about 30 kms from Isamudra. Only three years ago she shifted to her parent's home. Often she had differences with her siblings and the parents. “She was not good at studies and spent most of her time watching television serials. Her parents had forced her to work in the agriculture fields and also look after household chores, while the other two siblings were going to school. There were instances where her parents and siblings had beaten her up. All this must have forced her to take this step”, the officer said.

The accused, the SP said, had attempted to kill her family members a few months ago also. “Then she had mixed pesticide with sambar. None had the food that day suspecting the smell. However, nobody suspected her role in the incident. This had emboldened her to attempt again”, the officer said.

The police officer also suspected the influence of serials on television. “She had been addicted to watching TV serials. Glorification of crime on serials could have influenced her act”, the SP said.