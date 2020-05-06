Minister warns PDOs

In the wake of rural areas in the district being gripped by the COVID-19 scare, the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) should ensure that they remain accessible to the people to listen to their problems, said K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

“There are complaints that many PDOs in the district don’t stay at their workplace and are not accessible to the people over the phone also. The PDOs are expected to put in place proper measures at their workplace to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to mitigate the problems faced by the people who have suffered loss of livelihood owing to the lockdown. Stern action would be initiated against the PDOs who don’t mend their behaviour and attitude. It has been made mandatory for the PDOs to visit their work place daily and listen to the grievances of the people,” he said at a meeting held here on Wednesday to review the development works.

He directed the administrations of gram panchayats to take measures to establish solid waste management units. Out of 271 gram panchayats in the district, 53 have identified land for establishment of such units.

Mr. Eshwarappa told the meeting that the State government has planned to implement uninterrupted drinking water supply scheme in rural areas also for which gram panchayats have been directed to prepare action plans. The responsibility of repair and maintenance of drinking water supply units would be assigned to the panchayats in future for which additional funds would be allocated for them, he added.

M.L. Vaishali, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, was present in the meeting.