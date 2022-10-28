Minister warns of imposing curbs on govt. doctors’ private practice

Health and Medical Education Minister cites complaints from government medical colleges’ deans about doctors coming late to their duties

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on Friday said the State government may impose curbs on doctors of government medical colleges from carrying out private consultation if they do not overcome absenteeism and reach out to patients reporting to their duties in time.

“I have received complaints from the deans and directors of medical colleges in Mysuru division that some doctors arrive late to their duties, affecting the functioning of the hospitals. This lapse cannot be tolerated. I have asked for biometric attendance for doctors and others in all medical colleges thrice a day. I am even considering introducing geotagging for doctors to ensure their availability in hospitals,” the Minister told a press conference.

Dr. Sudhakar, however, said, “I’m not against private consultation by the government doctors. If doctors do not improve their performance and report to their duties in time, curbs can be imposed on their private practice as being done in some States. If they want to carry out private consultation, it can be done in our hospitals after their duty hours.”

The Minister said he was told during the review meeting that 10-15% of doctors at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) come late to their duties.

The doctors cannot ignore their duties in parent department. Their private consultation shouldn’t be at the expense of patients coming for treatment in hospitals attached to the medical colleges. They need to understand the seriousness of the issue and correct themselves, failing which the government has no option but to act, the Minister warned.

When asked whether the government’s possible action may create a dearth of specialists in government hospitals, Dr. Sudhakar said the time has changed and it’s not the same as it was many years ago. There is no dearth of doctors now and we can expect a number of applications from doctors if we issue a recruitment notification. It’s time they deal with the situation and help improve health services in the hospitals.

Dr. Sudhakar said the government has set a goal to make Karnataka TB-free by 2025.