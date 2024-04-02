GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister visits Dhupdal Reservoir

April 02, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Satish Jarkiholi speaking to officials during his visit to Dhupdal Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi speaking to officials during his visit to Dhupdal Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Belagavi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Public Works Minister Satish Jarakiholi, who is the district in-charge Minister, visited the Dhupdal Reservoir over the Ghataprabha in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He spoke to officers who updated him about the water level in the dam.

They also told him that 2 tmcft of water is being released from the dam to the river to help villages along the riverbanks and the town of Bagalkot get through the summer.

The Minister said that he will appeal to the people to use water wisely due to the prevailing drought.

The Minister said that he will discuss the possibilities of increasing the impounding capacity of the dam so that it can help more farmers for a longer time. He asked officers to prepare a proposal.

Officers of the Irrigation Department and Public Works Department were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.