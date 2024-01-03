GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister promises sports hostel in Somwarpet

Hockey stadium inaugurated at Chowdlu village in Kodagu

January 03, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju, MLA Mantar Gowda and others at the launch of hockey stadium in Somwarpet in Kodagu on Wednesday.

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju, MLA Mantar Gowda and others at the launch of hockey stadium in Somwarpet in Kodagu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju on Wednesday said he would make efforts to get a sports hostel sanctioned for Somwarpet.

Speaking after inaugurating the hockey stadium at Chowdlu village near Somwarpet, the Minister said he will talk to the Sports Minister for allocating additional grants for the construction of a compound wall for the stadium. Kodagu is famous for sports and the sporting tradition has to be continued, he added.

The Minister acknowledged the contribution of former MLA Appachu Ranjan for the construction of the hockey stadium at Chowdlu village and added that the present Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda made efforts to get a sum of ₹40 lakh sanctioned for completing the stadium works.

Mr. Boseraju said the national-level hockey matches can be hosted at the stadiums in Somwarpet, Koodige, Madikeri and Ponnampet.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gowda said the dream of the people in Somwarpet has come true with the inauguration of the hockey stadium. The new facility has delighted the people here since hockey enthusiasts had been seeking for the stadium to promote the sport. He added that the hockey stadium needs to be properly maintained and also required safety measures. A lot of impetus had been given for promoting hockey in the district.

On the occasion, the MLA urged the Minister to get the hockey stadium named after one C.K. Kalappa, whose family had donated the land for constructing the hockey stadium.

B.M. Suresh, one of the family members of the donor, and hockey player Subbaiah were felicitated on the occasion.

Hockey coach Shashidar sought a sports hostel in Somwarpet.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / sport / sports event / Hockey

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.