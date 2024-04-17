GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Minister hits out at HDK for comment on Rahul Gandhi’s Mandya rally

If Kumaraswamy says the State Congress brought Rahul Gandhi to Mandya unable to face him, why did they bring PM Narendra Modi to Mysuru and Goa CM to Belagavi, asks Cheluvarayaswamy, at a press conference after the rally in Mandya

April 17, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate for Mandya constituency Venkatarame Gowda (Star Chandru) with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Minister of Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy during an election rally in Mandya on Wednesday, April 17.

Congress candidate for Mandya constituency Venkatarame Gowda (Star Chandru) with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Minister of Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy during an election rally in Mandya on Wednesday, April 17. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Wednesday, April 17, asked former Chief Minister and JD(S) candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency H.D. Kumaraswamy whether he was scared of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for coming to Mandya to campaign for the party candidate.

To a question on Mr. Kumaraswamy’s comment that the State Congress leaders have brought Mr. Gandhi to Mandya unable to face him, the Minister asked, “Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally held in Mysuru seeking support for the BJP and JD(S) alliance candidates? Why did the Goa CM campaign in Belagavi today?”

Addressing a press conference after Mr. Gandhi’s rally in Mandya, the Minister said Mr. Gandhi’s rally was a party programme to campaign for the Congress candidate ‘Star’ Chandru (Venkataramane Gowda). “If he (Mr. Kumaraswamy) has commented like that, I will ask whether he was scared of Mr. Gandhi coming to Mandya,” he said, while replying to questions.

He accused Mr. Kumaraswamy of telling lies to garner votes and raising issues that cannot be sorted out now and also in the capacity of an MP. “He is making election speeches. If anybody has to develop Mandya, it is us the MLAs and MLCs of the Congress from the constituencies with grants from the State. He was making tall claims to the people. “Being a former CM, how can he make statements that are beyond his limits.”

He accused the JD(S) of shifting the dairy projects from Mandya to Hassan. “This is the development Mr. Kumaraswamy is talking about. It is Mr. Siddaramaiah who gave funds for the canal modernisation for the benefit of farmers in Mandya and Tumakuru.”

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.