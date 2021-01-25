Minister helps people at accident spot

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani helped those in distress at the accident spot on Sunday.
He turned a Good Samaritan for the victims of the accident at the Chichadi Cross in Belagavi district. He called up senior officers to help the victims. The Minister, who is in charge of Republic Day celebrations at Yadgir, was travelling from his home town of Mudhol to Belagavi to go to Yadgir on Monday. He saw a crowd gathered at the accident site near Nesargi Chord Road.
He stopped his vehicle and spoke to the onlookers. He observed that some people in the bus were injured while all the travellers in the car were dead.
He spoke to Superintendent of Police, Belagavi, Laxman Nimbargi and District Health Officer of Belagavi Shashikanth Munyal. He also spoke to some officers in Bagalkot district. He asked health officers to send as many ambulances as possible to the spot at the earliest.
The Minister also waited for some time till the police cleared the highway. He comforted the relatives of those who were injured and asked them to contact his office if they faced any problems.
