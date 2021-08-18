Karnataka

Minister calls for increase in Karnataka’s silk production

Sericulture Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda has set a target of increasing the State’s silk production from the present 47% of the country’s production to 50% in about a year from now.

Reviewing the progress of the Sericulture Department in Bengaluru, he pointed out that Karnataka accounted for 11,292 tonnes of silk in the country’s total production of 23,820 tonnes. He said he wants the State’s production to be increased through capacity building among farmers.

Taking exception to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation procuring 500 kg of silk every month from outside, he made it mandatory for it to buy the silk from the department’s markets.

Meanwhile, Secretary to Sericulture Department Rajendra Kataria told the Minister that it has been decided to set up silk fabric sales outlets in prominent places, including the airport in New Delhi.


