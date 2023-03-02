Minimum autorickshaw fare revised in Hassan

March 02, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Hassan

The Regional Transport Authority, which met in Hassan on Thursday, resolved to fix ₹30 as the minimum autorickshaw fare for the first one-and-a-half kilometres and ₹15 per subsequent kilometre. The existing fare is ₹20 and ₹10, respectively.

M.S. Archana, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, who chaired the meeting, said that the decision was taken after listening to the opinions of autorickshaw owners and drivers.

The representatives of autorickshaw drivers and owners had demanded a minimum fare of ₹40 and ₹20 per kilometre. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, however, intervened and proposed ₹30 for the first 1.5 km, followed by ₹15 per km. This was accepted by the DC as well. The new rates will come into effect after an order is issued by the district administration.

The SP told the autorickshaw owners and drivers not to harass the public by charging them more than the fixed amount. Officers of KSRTC, Road Transport Department and others were present.