Millet Value Chain Park to come up in Raichur soon

March 08, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju offering puja during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Millet Value Chain Park at University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur on Friday.

Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju offering puja during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Millet Value Chain Park at University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy has said that a Millet Value Chain Park will soon come up in Raichur to help farmers.

He was addressing a gathering through virtual mode during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Millet Value Chain Park at the University of Agriculture Science (UAS) in Raichur on Friday.

“The State government and the UAS are ready to create awareness among farmers on millet production, value addition, branding and marketing. Therefore, the government has come up with a plan to establish the park at a cost of ₹25 crore,”Mr. Chaluvarayaswamy said.

Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju, who offered puja and took part in the groundbreaking ceremony, said that it is the primary duty of the government to encourage farmers and create awareness about growing millets.

“Through the proposed project, farmers will get benefit and I urge them to make use of the park,” he said and added that NABARD will release the required grants for the construction of the park.

Vice-Chancellor of UAS M. Hanumanthappa, Basanagouda Byagwat, D. Mallikarjun, B.K. Desai, M. Veeranagouda and others were present.

