Migrant workers ferried in buses to Bengaluru

Migrants and crew standing in front of buses in Hubballi on Saturday.

Migrants and crew standing in front of buses in Hubballi on Saturday.

The district administrations in Dharwad and Gadag on Saturday made arrangements to ferry migrant workers to Bengaluru and Belagavi railway stations so as to enable them to catch trains to their native places.

As many as 69 migrant workers from Jharkhand who were working in various hotels and sweet making outlets in Hubballi-Dharwad, left for Bengaluru railway station to catch Shramik Special train from Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Dharwad district administration made all the arrangements for ferrying them to Bengaluru in three NWKRTC buses. Before the buses left for Bengaluru railway station from new bus station in Hubballi, the migrant workers were given breakfast along with masks and sanitisers.

Joint Director of Social Welfare Department N.R. Purushottam said that they were sent in three buses so as to maintain social distance. “In each bus there is a nodal officer and they were provided lunch and water. These nodal officer will coordinate with railway officials to help them board the Shramik Special train to Jharkhand”, he said. Earlier senior officials of NWKRTC and Labour Department including H. Ramanagoudar, Akram, Ashok Wadeyar, and I.G. Magami reviewed the arrangements.

38 workers

In Gadag, 38 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, who were stranded in various taluks, were sent in two buses to Belagavi railway station. Earlier at the ‘Zilladalita Bhavan’, the health check-up of the workers was done.

Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M.G. Hiremath emphasised the need for them to maintain social distance and take precautionary measures. He asked them to immediately undergo medical tests in case they found symptoms of the pandemic on their return to their native places. Additional Deputy Commissioner Satishkumar M. and District Labour Officer Sudha Garag were present.

