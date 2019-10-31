MEMU gets exclusive coach for women passengers

Women commuting between Bengaluru and Mysuru can now have a hassle-free journey with the South Western Railway introducing an exclusive coach for them in the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train services.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, inaugurated the 80-seat coach in the train at the railway station here on Thursday. Later she told mediapersons that she had realised the necessity of such a coach while meeting women during her electioneering.

“I had requested the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Minister of State Suresh Angadi to provide this facility,” she said.

Confusion

Confusion prevailed for a while when the MEMU coming from Mysuru halted about 10 ft. from the place where the MP was standing. The loco-pilot was asked to move the train till the place where she was waiting.

Ms. Sumalatha offered floral tributes to portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the railway station.