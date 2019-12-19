Memorandum to be submited

After government imposing section 144 of CrPC in the State to prevent people taking out rallies against CAA and NRC, a group of people, as a symbolic protest, gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Thursday and submitted a memorandum against the Union government’s decision to implement CAA and NRC.

A group led by farmers’ leader Bhimshi Kaladagi expressed its anguish against the decision of the Union government. Addressing the protestors, Mr. Kaladagi criticised the BJP government in the State for imposing section 144 which he said was aimed to preventing people from raising voices against CAA and NRC.

Describing CAA and NRC as draconian Acts aimed at shredding the country in the name of religion, he said that Acts are completely against the basic tenets of the Constitution.

Stating that over 130 crore people including countless poor and oppressed classes are living in this country for generations, he asked how it is possible for these poor people to produce documents asked by the government to prove their citizenship while majority of them are illiterate.

Questioning the logic behind selecting only non-Muslims of only three countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan for giving citizenship, Mr. Kaladagi asked why this discrimination being made by the government while giving citizenship.

Bhagwan Reddy, the communist leader who read out the memorandum in presence of Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil and Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam, said that the plan of the BJP government is to divide the nation on communal lines.

He said that such a job was first done by the British and organisations such as Hindu Mahasabha and Muslim League, and is now being replicated by the BJP government.

Condemning the decision, he demanded the government to immediately withdraw the Acts in the interest of the country and unity.

Leaders including Abul Hamid Mushrif, Srinath Pujari, Bandenawad Mahabari and Prabhugouda Patil were present.