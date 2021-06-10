Meeting with DCs: Siddaramaiah writes to Speaker

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has requested Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to issue directions to the State government to allow him to hold virtual meetings with Deputy Commissioners and other officials to seek information on management of COVID-19 in the State.

He wrote a letter to the Speaker following denial of permission to hold such meetings by the government.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said curtailing his rights to seek information from officers would lead to breach of privilege. He had permitted the Leader of the Opposition to visit the Deputy Commissioners’ offices to seek information on drought and other issues when he was the Chief Minister, the Congress leader claimed.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had planned to obtain information on availability of beds, ventilators, ICU beds, oxygen supply and other medical equipment in district hospitals for providing treatment for COVID patients.

The Leader of the Opposition is a Constitutional post. By denying permission to seek information, the government has breached the privileges. Citing an example of 2009, the BJP government had denied permission to him to hold meetings with Deputy Commissioners, the Congress leader said in the letter.