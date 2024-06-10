Medical student found dead

A 22-year-old medical student was found dead inside his hostel room at a government college in Bengaluru on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Lokendra Kumar Singh from Rajasthan.

According to the police, Singh, a first year student, was found hanging inside his hostel room at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution (formerly the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute) on Lady Curzon Road in east Bengaluru.

The incident occurred when Singh’s roommate returned from class around 3 p.m. and found that the room was locked, an official said. “They broke open the door and found the victim dead. The body was shifted to a hospital,” the official added.

A senior officer said that Singh’s parents were informed and further legal procedures would be initiated once they arrived in the city on Tuesday.

There was no suicide note, the police said, adding that they recovered his mobile phone and laptop and are awaiting his parents’ arrival to further investigate all possible angles to ascertain the exact reason for his extreme step.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help.)