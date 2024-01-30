Medical college told to expedite renovation work of its heritage hospitals

January 30, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The renovation of hospitals of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) that are housed in the heritage buildings was underway and K. Harish Gowda, Chamaraja MLA, who inspected the works, suggested employing more workers for completing renovation taken up as part of centenary celebrations at the earliest.

The MLA told the contractor and the engineers attached to the Health Department’s engineering division to ensure quality in renovation after he noticed plastering work was unsatisfactory. Mr. Gowda asked them to complete the work by employing more labour for the convenience of patients and doctors and other staff.

The project was taken up at a cost of ₹89 crore last year and it involved a total of 13 various works at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road.

MMCRI Dean K.R. Dakshayani, Cheluvamba Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Health Department’s Engineering Division Doreswamy accompanied the MLA. during the inspection on Monday, January 29.

During the inspection of the administrative block of K.R. Hospital, the MLA expressed displeasure over the works not being taken up in an organised manner and found that the plastering done on the wall was not agreeable.

Taking the contractor and the engineer to task, the MLA told them to ensure quality in the works concerning buildings of education and healthcare sectors.

The MLA noticed that the renovation of the OPD block was being done in one portion while the remaining portion was allowed to function to facilitate OPD.

When the MLA noticed that patients’ consultation was done amidst dust from the renovation works, the dean said the measure had been taken due to the lack of rooms. The MLA therefore suggested for early completion of works employing more workers.

At Cheluvamba Hospital, the MLA noticed that the work was going at a snail’s pace and said the patients were put to hardships due to delays in the completion of work. Doctors and other staff too were facing problems in discharging their duties because of the slow pace of work. All work planned under the project must be completed at the earliest.

He also visited the hospital canteen and found that the canteen maintenance had been subleased. The Cheluvamba hospital superintendent was asked to investigate the matter since the contract was awarded to an ex-serviceman.

The MLA also accused the canteen operators of collecting extra money from the patients and their attendants based on some complaints, and directed for putting up a chart of food prices.

The MLA noticed unhygienic surroundings around K.R. and Cheluvamba Hospitals and told the dean to ensure cleanliness.

Mr. Gowda later chaired a meeting at the MMCRI dean’s office and gave directions for timely inspection of the works for ensuring completion of the project as scheduled.