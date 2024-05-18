Medical assistant trainees complete training at ATS in Belagavi

The valedictory ceremony of the training programme for the medical assistant trainees (of intake 2/2023) was held at Airmen Training School (ATS) in Belagavi on Saturday.

After the successful culmination of 20 weeks of joint basic face training (JBPT), the trainees will further undergo their professional phase of training at Medical Training Centre in Bengaluru.

According to a press release issued from Belagavi Air Commodore S. Sridhar, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), ATS presented trophies to the meritorious trainees.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sridhar complemented the trainees for their exceptional dedication and emphasised the vital role of medical air warriors towards the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force.

The AOC urged the trainees to keep on striving for excellence in all endeavours apart from keeping themselves abreast of emerging technological advancement in medical field.

Aircraftsmen (under training) Ashutosh Swain, Roshan Panda and Sudipto Dhara were adjudged ‘Best in Academics’, ‘Best in Outdoor Training’ and ‘Best All-Rounder of the Course’ respectively, the release stated.