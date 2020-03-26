Karnataka

Media urged not to sensationalisenews about spread of COVID-19

Transit passes for newspaper hawkers, transport, printing and circulation staff

Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli held a meeting in Belagavi on Thursday to ensure hassle-free supply of newspapers in the district.

He instructed the police to issue transit passes to newspaper hawkers, transport and printing staff and circulation personnel. Such passes will be issued by Assistant Commissioner Mahantesh Jiddi in the city. Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said that the passes would have a distinct colour and time stamp. Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi said that the passes will be issued by various police stations across the district.

Circulation officials and heads of branches of various newspapers complained to the Deputy Commissioner and the Police Commissioner that police personnel in charge of enforcing the lockdown had not allowed the smooth movement of trucks carrying newspapers from printing presses to the distribution centres and some hawkers who were trying to deliver newspapers door to door.

The Deputy Commissioner requested media houses not to sensationalise news regarding the disease. He also requested newspapers to support the government to fight the misinformation being spread about COVID-19. He also asked journalists to take a measured and rational view of the use of minimal force by security agencies during the lockdown.

The Superintendent of Police advised journalist associations and media houses to purchase masks being prepared by the inmates of the Hindalga Central Prison. The inmates are making cloth masks that can be washed and reused. They are cost effective and are as good as synthetic masks, he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.V. Rajendra urged media houses to ensure that the passes issued by the district administration were not misused.

