MCC resolves against water tariff hike

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council has resolved against the proposed hike in water tariff for domestic use which had come under stringent criticism.

The MCC had proposed to increase the tariff across all categories by 50 per cent to 60 per cent but the move met with stringent opposition from the councillors. They said there were commercial connections which had defaulted on payment and the same could be recovered. The MCC also agreed for a 20 per cent hike for commercial category.

At the council meeting held on Friday the elected representatives cutting across party lines argued for plugging leakages and ensuring that the defaulters pay up to make up for the revenue deficit. The councillors argued that the MCC was supplying water to villages outside the corporation limits but the consumers were not being charged for it. The total amount due from the gram panchayats was itself to the tune of ₹33 crore, according to the councillors who argued against any hike for domestic consumers. Mayor Tasneem and MCC Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde were present.