MCC resolves against water tariff hike

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council has resolved against the proposed hike in water tariff for domestic use which had come under stringent criticism.
The MCC had proposed to increase the tariff across all categories by 50 per cent to 60 per cent but the move met with stringent opposition from the councillors. They said there were commercial connections which had defaulted on payment and the same could be recovered. The MCC also agreed for a 20 per cent hike for commercial category.
At the council meeting held on Friday the elected representatives cutting across party lines argued for plugging leakages and ensuring that the defaulters pay up to make up for the revenue deficit. The councillors argued that the MCC was supplying water to villages outside the corporation limits but the consumers were not being charged for it. The total amount due from the gram panchayats was itself to the tune of ₹33 crore, according to the councillors who argued against any hike for domestic consumers. Mayor Tasneem and MCC Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde were present.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath