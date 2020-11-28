MCC offers remedy to ‘inconsistent’ bills

The Mysuru City Corporation has offered to rectify any discrepancies in the water bills if the consumers approach it with details. Instead of remedying any inconsistencies in the bills, they cannot delay payment citing those discrepancies, it argued.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said there were some issues over the bills generated when the distribution was being modernised here some years ago. Citing such cases, the consumers cannot delay clearing the dues accrued all these years. They should come forward to get the issues resolved, paving way for one-time payment of the bills.

“If there were inflated bills issued in the past, they can be rectified if the consumers approach the MCC with relevant details. The MCC is ready to attend to such cases,” he replied.