MCC building turns 100, event planned on Jan. 24

The building where the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) functions has turned 100. And the MCC has proposed to celebrate the historic moment in a simple manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said the MCC building would be completing 100 years on January 24. “Grand celebrations amidst the pandemic are not possible. But the celebrations will happen but in a simple way to mark the big occasion.”
The Commissioner has sought suggestions on the nature of celebrations.
The majestic structure on Sayyaji Rao Road in the core heritage zone (CHZ) was recently restored, giving it a new coat of paint. Even the interiors of the building were restored complying with the heritage norms.
Though the building has turned 100, the MCC is 150 years old. It is one of the oldest city corporations in the country.
Former Mayor Srikantaiah said “We need to recognise seniormost councillors of the MCC and felicitate them besides the oldest citizens of Mysuru as a respect to their contributions for the growth of the city. If we cannot do it in a grand manner, we can at least engage the citizens in some activities.”
At a meeting in the MCC here on Wednesday, the participants recalled the contributions of the Mysuru Maharajas and thanked them for giving the building for housing the MCC.
