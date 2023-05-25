Mayor inspects Dharwad Super Market, asks officials to get opinion from experts on safety of building

May 25, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri has directed the municipal officials to get opinion from experts on the structural safety of the five-decade-old structure at the Dharwad Super Market.

The Mayor, who paid a visit to the Super Market in Dharwad on Thursday, inspected the commercial building owned by the municipal corporation. Concerns on the safety of the building have already been raised by many, including vendors and the general public.

After interacting with the public and inspecting the structure, Mr. Anchatageri directed the officials to take the help of SDMC College of Engineering and Technology to verify the structural safety of the building.

Based on the report of experts on whether the building is safe enough to be used further or not, further steps should be taken, he told the officials.

He also directed the officials to clear the illegal structures erected in the Super Market so that the vendors and the public can easily move around in the market.

He also inspected the damage caused to the Super Market due to the recent downpour and asked the officials to take up relief works immediately.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Sabarad and other officials.

During the Mayor’s visit, the vendors, merchants and the general public aired their grievances and sought relief.