Mayor, Deputy Mayor elected

BJP candidates win both posts in Shivamogga

BJP candidates win both posts in Shivamogga

S. Shivakumar and Lakshmi Shankar of the BJP were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Shivamogga City Corporation respectively on Friday. Among 35 memebrs in the corporation, 23 members and three legislators voted in favour of Mr. Shivakumar of Ward 5 and Ms. Lakshmi Shankar, representing Ward 31.

The Mayor’s post was reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate and Deputy Mayor’s post was reserved for a woman belonging to BCM-A category. R.C. Naik and Rekha Ranganath of the Congress, who had filed nomination papers for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, secured only 11 votes.

BJP legislators K.S. Eshwarappa, Ayanur Manjunath and K.B. Ashok Naik took part in the election. All the BJP members reached the corporation office in a bus after offering prayers at the Anjaneya Temple.

Regional Commissioner Aditya Amla Biswas conducted the elections.